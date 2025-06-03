- Genel bakış
DGT: SPDR Global Dow ETF (based on The Global Dow)
DGT fiyatı bugün 0.34% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 160.90 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 161.76 aralığında işlem gördü.
SPDR Global Dow ETF (based on The Global Dow) hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DGT haberleri
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is DGT stock price today?
SPDR Global Dow ETF (based on The Global Dow) stock is priced at 161.76 today. It trades within 0.34%, yesterday's close was 161.21, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of DGT shows these updates.
Does SPDR Global Dow ETF (based on The Global Dow) stock pay dividends?
SPDR Global Dow ETF (based on The Global Dow) is currently valued at 161.76. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.86% and USD. View the chart live to track DGT movements.
How to buy DGT stock?
You can buy SPDR Global Dow ETF (based on The Global Dow) shares at the current price of 161.76. Orders are usually placed near 161.76 or 162.06, while 10 and 0.53% show market activity. Follow DGT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DGT stock?
Investing in SPDR Global Dow ETF (based on The Global Dow) involves considering the yearly range 121.08 - 161.97 and current price 161.76. Many compare 4.77% and 16.21% before placing orders at 161.76 or 162.06. Explore the DGT price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR(R) Global Dow ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR(R) Global Dow ETF in the past year was 161.97. Within 121.08 - 161.97, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 161.21 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR Global Dow ETF (based on The Global Dow) performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR(R) Global Dow ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR(R) Global Dow ETF (DGT) over the year was 121.08. Comparing it with the current 161.76 and 121.08 - 161.97 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DGT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DGT stock split?
SPDR Global Dow ETF (based on The Global Dow) has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 161.21, and 17.86% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 161.21
- Açılış
- 160.90
- Satış
- 161.76
- Alış
- 162.06
- Düşük
- 160.90
- Yüksek
- 161.76
- Hacim
- 10
- Günlük değişim
- 0.34%
- Aylık değişim
- 4.77%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 16.21%
- Yıllık değişim
- 17.86%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8