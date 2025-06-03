- 개요
DGT: SPDR Global Dow ETF (based on The Global Dow)
DGT 환율이 오늘 0.17%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 160.92이고 고가는 161.58이었습니다.
SPDR Global Dow ETF (based on The Global Dow) 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is DGT stock price today?
SPDR Global Dow ETF (based on The Global Dow) stock is priced at 161.21 today. It trades within 0.17%, yesterday's close was 160.94, and trading volume reached 14. The live price chart of DGT shows these updates.
Does SPDR Global Dow ETF (based on The Global Dow) stock pay dividends?
SPDR Global Dow ETF (based on The Global Dow) is currently valued at 161.21. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.46% and USD. View the chart live to track DGT movements.
How to buy DGT stock?
You can buy SPDR Global Dow ETF (based on The Global Dow) shares at the current price of 161.21. Orders are usually placed near 161.21 or 161.51, while 14 and -0.23% show market activity. Follow DGT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DGT stock?
Investing in SPDR Global Dow ETF (based on The Global Dow) involves considering the yearly range 121.08 - 161.97 and current price 161.21. Many compare 4.42% and 15.81% before placing orders at 161.21 or 161.51. Explore the DGT price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR(R) Global Dow ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR(R) Global Dow ETF in the past year was 161.97. Within 121.08 - 161.97, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 160.94 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR Global Dow ETF (based on The Global Dow) performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR(R) Global Dow ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR(R) Global Dow ETF (DGT) over the year was 121.08. Comparing it with the current 161.21 and 121.08 - 161.97 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DGT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DGT stock split?
SPDR Global Dow ETF (based on The Global Dow) has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 160.94, and 17.46% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 160.94
- 시가
- 161.58
- Bid
- 161.21
- Ask
- 161.51
- 저가
- 160.92
- 고가
- 161.58
- 볼륨
- 14
- 일일 변동
- 0.17%
- 월 변동
- 4.42%
- 6개월 변동
- 15.81%
- 년간 변동율
- 17.46%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8