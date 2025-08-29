- Genel bakış
DFJ: WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Fund
DFJ fiyatı bugün -0.75% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 94.52 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 95.02 aralığında işlem gördü.
WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Fund hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
DFJ haberleri
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is DFJ stock price today?
WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Fund stock is priced at 94.82 today. It trades within -0.75%, yesterday's close was 95.54, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of DFJ shows these updates.
Does WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Fund stock pay dividends?
WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Fund is currently valued at 94.82. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.16% and USD. View the chart live to track DFJ movements.
How to buy DFJ stock?
You can buy WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Fund shares at the current price of 94.82. Orders are usually placed near 94.82 or 95.12, while 15 and -0.13% show market activity. Follow DFJ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DFJ stock?
Investing in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Fund involves considering the yearly range 70.04 - 96.81 and current price 94.82. Many compare 2.34% and 20.79% before placing orders at 94.82 or 95.12. Explore the DFJ price chart live with daily changes.
What are WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund in the past year was 96.81. Within 70.04 - 96.81, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 95.54 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Fund performance using the live chart.
What are WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (DFJ) over the year was 70.04. Comparing it with the current 94.82 and 70.04 - 96.81 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DFJ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DFJ stock split?
WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 95.54, and 17.16% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 95.54
- Açılış
- 94.94
- Satış
- 94.82
- Alış
- 95.12
- Düşük
- 94.52
- Yüksek
- 95.02
- Hacim
- 15
- Günlük değişim
- -0.75%
- Aylık değişim
- 2.34%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 20.79%
- Yıllık değişim
- 17.16%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8