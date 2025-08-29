QuotesSections
DFJ: WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Fund

94.82 USD 0.72 (0.75%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DFJ exchange rate has changed by -0.75% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 94.52 and at a high of 95.02.

Follow WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Frequently Asked Questions

What is DFJ stock price today?

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Fund stock is priced at 94.82 today. It trades within -0.75%, yesterday's close was 95.54, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of DFJ shows these updates.

Does WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Fund stock pay dividends?

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Fund is currently valued at 94.82. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.16% and USD. View the chart live to track DFJ movements.

How to buy DFJ stock?

You can buy WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Fund shares at the current price of 94.82. Orders are usually placed near 94.82 or 95.12, while 15 and -0.13% show market activity. Follow DFJ updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DFJ stock?

Investing in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Fund involves considering the yearly range 70.04 - 96.81 and current price 94.82. Many compare 2.34% and 20.79% before placing orders at 94.82 or 95.12. Explore the DFJ price chart live with daily changes.

What are WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund in the past year was 96.81. Within 70.04 - 96.81, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 95.54 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Fund performance using the live chart.

What are WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (DFJ) over the year was 70.04. Comparing it with the current 94.82 and 70.04 - 96.81 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DFJ moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DFJ stock split?

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 95.54, and 17.16% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
94.52 95.02
Year Range
70.04 96.81
Previous Close
95.54
Open
94.94
Bid
94.82
Ask
95.12
Low
94.52
High
95.02
Volume
15
Daily Change
-0.75%
Month Change
2.34%
6 Months Change
20.79%
Year Change
17.16%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8