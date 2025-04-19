- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
DFAU: Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF
DFAU fiyatı bugün 0.28% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 45.44 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 45.78 aralığında işlem gördü.
Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DFAU haberleri
- The U.S. Exceptionalism Mall Map: 'You Are Here'
- Monitoring Factor Risk Cycles Is A Valuable Tool For Portfolio Design And Analysis
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
- The Eternal Debate Over Valuations
- Myth-Busting The S&P 500 Index In 3 Charts
- Multi-Asset Income Midyear Outlook: Income And Resilience Among The Bumps
- DFAU: A Small-Cap Value Tilt Won't Move The Needle (NYSEARCA:DFAU)
- Your Index Matters: Using The Right Building Blocks For Your U.S. Equity Portfolio
- How Much Does Income Matter For Total Return? It Depends On The Asset
- Q2 2025 Equity Market Outlook
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is DFAU stock price today?
Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock is priced at 45.75 today. It trades within 0.28%, yesterday's close was 45.62, and trading volume reached 722. The live price chart of DFAU shows these updates.
Does Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock pay dividends?
Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF is currently valued at 45.75. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.56% and USD. View the chart live to track DFAU movements.
How to buy DFAU stock?
You can buy Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF shares at the current price of 45.75. Orders are usually placed near 45.75 or 46.05, while 722 and 0.42% show market activity. Follow DFAU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DFAU stock?
Investing in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF involves considering the yearly range 33.07 - 46.01 and current price 45.75. Many compare 4.43% and 19.58% before placing orders at 45.75 or 46.05. Explore the DFAU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the past year was 46.01. Within 33.07 - 46.01, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 45.62 helps spot resistance levels. Track Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) over the year was 33.07. Comparing it with the current 45.75 and 33.07 - 46.01 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DFAU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DFAU stock split?
Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 45.62, and 15.56% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 45.62
- Açılış
- 45.56
- Satış
- 45.75
- Alış
- 46.05
- Düşük
- 45.44
- Yüksek
- 45.78
- Hacim
- 722
- Günlük değişim
- 0.28%
- Aylık değişim
- 4.43%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 19.58%
- Yıllık değişim
- 15.56%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8