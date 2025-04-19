KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / DFAU
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

DFAU: Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

45.75 USD 0.13 (0.28%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

DFAU fiyatı bugün 0.28% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 45.44 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 45.78 aralığında işlem gördü.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DFAU haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is DFAU stock price today?

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock is priced at 45.75 today. It trades within 0.28%, yesterday's close was 45.62, and trading volume reached 722. The live price chart of DFAU shows these updates.

Does Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock pay dividends?

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF is currently valued at 45.75. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.56% and USD. View the chart live to track DFAU movements.

How to buy DFAU stock?

You can buy Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF shares at the current price of 45.75. Orders are usually placed near 45.75 or 46.05, while 722 and 0.42% show market activity. Follow DFAU updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DFAU stock?

Investing in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF involves considering the yearly range 33.07 - 46.01 and current price 45.75. Many compare 4.43% and 19.58% before placing orders at 45.75 or 46.05. Explore the DFAU price chart live with daily changes.

What are Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the past year was 46.01. Within 33.07 - 46.01, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 45.62 helps spot resistance levels. Track Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) over the year was 33.07. Comparing it with the current 45.75 and 33.07 - 46.01 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DFAU moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DFAU stock split?

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 45.62, and 15.56% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
45.44 45.78
Yıllık aralık
33.07 46.01
Önceki kapanış
45.62
Açılış
45.56
Satış
45.75
Alış
46.05
Düşük
45.44
Yüksek
45.78
Hacim
722
Günlük değişim
0.28%
Aylık değişim
4.43%
6 aylık değişim
19.58%
Yıllık değişim
15.56%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8