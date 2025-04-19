- 개요
DFAU: Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF
DFAU 환율이 오늘 0.26%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 45.50이고 고가는 45.71이었습니다.
Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
DFAU News
자주 묻는 질문
What is DFAU stock price today?
Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock is priced at 45.62 today. It trades within 0.26%, yesterday's close was 45.50, and trading volume reached 583. The live price chart of DFAU shows these updates.
Does Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock pay dividends?
Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF is currently valued at 45.62. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.23% and USD. View the chart live to track DFAU movements.
How to buy DFAU stock?
You can buy Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF shares at the current price of 45.62. Orders are usually placed near 45.62 or 45.92, while 583 and -0.13% show market activity. Follow DFAU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DFAU stock?
Investing in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF involves considering the yearly range 33.07 - 46.01 and current price 45.62. Many compare 4.13% and 19.24% before placing orders at 45.62 or 45.92. Explore the DFAU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the past year was 46.01. Within 33.07 - 46.01, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 45.50 helps spot resistance levels. Track Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) over the year was 33.07. Comparing it with the current 45.62 and 33.07 - 46.01 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DFAU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DFAU stock split?
Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 45.50, and 15.23% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 45.50
- 시가
- 45.68
- Bid
- 45.62
- Ask
- 45.92
- 저가
- 45.50
- 고가
- 45.71
- 볼륨
- 583
- 일일 변동
- 0.26%
- 월 변동
- 4.13%
- 6개월 변동
- 19.24%
- 년간 변동율
- 15.23%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8