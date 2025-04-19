What is DFAU stock price today? Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock is priced at 45.62 today. It trades within 0.26%, yesterday's close was 45.50, and trading volume reached 583. The live price chart of DFAU shows these updates.

Does Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock pay dividends? Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF is currently valued at 45.62. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.23% and USD. View the chart live to track DFAU movements.

How to buy DFAU stock? You can buy Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF shares at the current price of 45.62. Orders are usually placed near 45.62 or 45.92, while 583 and -0.13% show market activity. Follow DFAU updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DFAU stock? Investing in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF involves considering the yearly range 33.07 - 46.01 and current price 45.62. Many compare 4.13% and 19.24% before placing orders at 45.62 or 45.92. Explore the DFAU price chart live with daily changes.

What are Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock highest prices? The highest price of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the past year was 46.01. Within 33.07 - 46.01, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 45.50 helps spot resistance levels. Track Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock lowest prices? The lowest price of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) over the year was 33.07. Comparing it with the current 45.62 and 33.07 - 46.01 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DFAU moves on the chart live for more details.