What is DEUS stock price today? Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF stock is priced at 58.07 today. It trades within 0.26%, yesterday's close was 57.92, and trading volume reached 22. The live price chart of DEUS shows these updates.

Does Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF stock pay dividends? Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF is currently valued at 58.07. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.88% and USD. View the chart live to track DEUS movements.

How to buy DEUS stock? You can buy Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF shares at the current price of 58.07. Orders are usually placed near 58.07 or 58.37, while 22 and 0.40% show market activity. Follow DEUS updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DEUS stock? Investing in Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF involves considering the yearly range 47.62 - 58.68 and current price 58.07. Many compare 1.08% and 9.03% before placing orders at 58.07 or 58.37. Explore the DEUS price chart live with daily changes.

What are Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF stock highest prices? The highest price of Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF in the past year was 58.68. Within 47.62 - 58.68, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 57.92 helps spot resistance levels. Track Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF stock lowest prices? The lowest price of Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (DEUS) over the year was 47.62. Comparing it with the current 58.07 and 47.62 - 58.68 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DEUS moves on the chart live for more details.