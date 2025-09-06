KotasyonBölümler
DEUS
DEUS: Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF

58.07 USD 0.15 (0.26%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

DEUS fiyatı bugün 0.26% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 57.83 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 58.13 aralığında işlem gördü.

Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is DEUS stock price today?

Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF stock is priced at 58.07 today. It trades within 0.26%, yesterday's close was 57.92, and trading volume reached 22. The live price chart of DEUS shows these updates.

Does Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF stock pay dividends?

Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF is currently valued at 58.07. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.88% and USD. View the chart live to track DEUS movements.

How to buy DEUS stock?

You can buy Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF shares at the current price of 58.07. Orders are usually placed near 58.07 or 58.37, while 22 and 0.40% show market activity. Follow DEUS updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DEUS stock?

Investing in Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF involves considering the yearly range 47.62 - 58.68 and current price 58.07. Many compare 1.08% and 9.03% before placing orders at 58.07 or 58.37. Explore the DEUS price chart live with daily changes.

What are Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF in the past year was 58.68. Within 47.62 - 58.68, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 57.92 helps spot resistance levels. Track Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (DEUS) over the year was 47.62. Comparing it with the current 58.07 and 47.62 - 58.68 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DEUS moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DEUS stock split?

Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 57.92, and 6.88% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
57.83 58.13
Yıllık aralık
47.62 58.68
Önceki kapanış
57.92
Açılış
57.84
Satış
58.07
Alış
58.37
Düşük
57.83
Yüksek
58.13
Hacim
22
Günlük değişim
0.26%
Aylık değişim
1.08%
6 aylık değişim
9.03%
Yıllık değişim
6.88%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8