DEUS: Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF

57.92 USD 0.01 (0.02%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

DEUS 환율이 오늘 0.02%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 57.77이고 고가는 58.07이었습니다.

Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is DEUS stock price today?

Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF stock is priced at 57.92 today. It trades within 0.02%, yesterday's close was 57.91, and trading volume reached 14. The live price chart of DEUS shows these updates.

Does Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF stock pay dividends?

Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF is currently valued at 57.92. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.61% and USD. View the chart live to track DEUS movements.

How to buy DEUS stock?

You can buy Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF shares at the current price of 57.92. Orders are usually placed near 57.92 or 58.22, while 14 and 0.14% show market activity. Follow DEUS updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DEUS stock?

Investing in Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF involves considering the yearly range 47.62 - 58.68 and current price 57.92. Many compare 0.82% and 8.75% before placing orders at 57.92 or 58.22. Explore the DEUS price chart live with daily changes.

What are Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF in the past year was 58.68. Within 47.62 - 58.68, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 57.91 helps spot resistance levels. Track Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (DEUS) over the year was 47.62. Comparing it with the current 57.92 and 47.62 - 58.68 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DEUS moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DEUS stock split?

Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 57.91, and 6.61% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
57.77 58.07
년간 변동
47.62 58.68
이전 종가
57.91
시가
57.84
Bid
57.92
Ask
58.22
저가
57.77
고가
58.07
볼륨
14
일일 변동
0.02%
월 변동
0.82%
6개월 변동
8.75%
년간 변동율
6.61%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
94.2
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.8