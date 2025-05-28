KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / DEED
DEED: First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF

21.36 USD 0.01 (0.05%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

DEED fiyatı bugün 0.05% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 21.36 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 21.42 aralığında işlem gördü.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is DEED stock price today?

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF stock is priced at 21.36 today. It trades within 0.05%, yesterday's close was 21.35, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of DEED shows these updates.

Does First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF stock pay dividends?

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF is currently valued at 21.36. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.20% and USD. View the chart live to track DEED movements.

How to buy DEED stock?

You can buy First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF shares at the current price of 21.36. Orders are usually placed near 21.36 or 21.66, while 7 and -0.19% show market activity. Follow DEED updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DEED stock?

Investing in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.29 - 21.85 and current price 21.36. Many compare 0.99% and 0.90% before placing orders at 21.36 or 21.66. Explore the DEED price chart live with daily changes.

What are First Trust Securitized Plus ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust Securitized Plus ETF in the past year was 21.85. Within 20.29 - 21.85, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.35 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF performance using the live chart.

What are First Trust Securitized Plus ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) over the year was 20.29. Comparing it with the current 21.36 and 20.29 - 21.85 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DEED moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DEED stock split?

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.35, and -2.20% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
21.36 21.42
Yıllık aralık
20.29 21.85
Önceki kapanış
21.35
Açılış
21.40
Satış
21.36
Alış
21.66
Düşük
21.36
Yüksek
21.42
Hacim
7
Günlük değişim
0.05%
Aylık değişim
0.99%
6 aylık değişim
0.90%
Yıllık değişim
-2.20%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8