DEED: First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF
DEED exchange rate has changed by 0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.36 and at a high of 21.42.
Follow First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
DEED News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DEED stock price today?
First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF stock is priced at 21.36 today. It trades within 0.05%, yesterday's close was 21.35, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of DEED shows these updates.
Does First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF is currently valued at 21.36. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.20% and USD. View the chart live to track DEED movements.
How to buy DEED stock?
You can buy First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF shares at the current price of 21.36. Orders are usually placed near 21.36 or 21.66, while 7 and -0.19% show market activity. Follow DEED updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DEED stock?
Investing in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.29 - 21.85 and current price 21.36. Many compare 0.99% and 0.90% before placing orders at 21.36 or 21.66. Explore the DEED price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Securitized Plus ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Securitized Plus ETF in the past year was 21.85. Within 20.29 - 21.85, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.35 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Securitized Plus ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) over the year was 20.29. Comparing it with the current 21.36 and 20.29 - 21.85 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DEED moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DEED stock split?
First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.35, and -2.20% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 21.35
- Open
- 21.40
- Bid
- 21.36
- Ask
- 21.66
- Low
- 21.36
- High
- 21.42
- Volume
- 7
- Daily Change
- 0.05%
- Month Change
- 0.99%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.90%
- Year Change
- -2.20%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8