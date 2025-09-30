- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
DBRG-PJ: DigitalBridge Group Inc 7.125% Series J
DBRG-PJ fiyatı bugün -0.50% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 22.02 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 22.22 aralığında işlem gördü.
DigitalBridge Group Inc 7.125% Series J hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is DBRG-PJ stock price today?
DigitalBridge Group Inc 7.125% Series J stock is priced at 22.04 today. It trades within -0.50%, yesterday's close was 22.15, and trading volume reached 43. The live price chart of DBRG-PJ shows these updates.
Does DigitalBridge Group Inc 7.125% Series J stock pay dividends?
DigitalBridge Group Inc 7.125% Series J is currently valued at 22.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.68% and USD. View the chart live to track DBRG-PJ movements.
How to buy DBRG-PJ stock?
You can buy DigitalBridge Group Inc 7.125% Series J shares at the current price of 22.04. Orders are usually placed near 22.04 or 22.34, while 43 and -0.77% show market activity. Follow DBRG-PJ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DBRG-PJ stock?
Investing in DigitalBridge Group Inc 7.125% Series J involves considering the yearly range 20.30 - 22.45 and current price 22.04. Many compare 2.18% and -0.68% before placing orders at 22.04 or 22.34. Explore the DBRG-PJ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Digitalbridge Group, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Digitalbridge Group, Inc. in the past year was 22.45. Within 20.30 - 22.45, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.15 helps spot resistance levels. Track DigitalBridge Group Inc 7.125% Series J performance using the live chart.
What are Digitalbridge Group, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Digitalbridge Group, Inc. (DBRG-PJ) over the year was 20.30. Comparing it with the current 22.04 and 20.30 - 22.45 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DBRG-PJ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DBRG-PJ stock split?
DigitalBridge Group Inc 7.125% Series J has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.15, and -0.68% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 22.15
- Açılış
- 22.21
- Satış
- 22.04
- Alış
- 22.34
- Düşük
- 22.02
- Yüksek
- 22.22
- Hacim
- 43
- Günlük değişim
- -0.50%
- Aylık değişim
- 2.18%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -0.68%
- Yıllık değişim
- -0.68%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4