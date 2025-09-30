시세섹션
통화 / DBRG-PJ
DBRG-PJ: DigitalBridge Group Inc 7.125% Series J

22.04 USD 0.11 (0.50%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

DBRG-PJ 환율이 오늘 -0.50%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 22.02이고 고가는 22.22이었습니다.

DigitalBridge Group Inc 7.125% Series J 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is DBRG-PJ stock price today?

DigitalBridge Group Inc 7.125% Series J stock is priced at 22.04 today. It trades within -0.50%, yesterday's close was 22.15, and trading volume reached 43. The live price chart of DBRG-PJ shows these updates.

Does DigitalBridge Group Inc 7.125% Series J stock pay dividends?

DigitalBridge Group Inc 7.125% Series J is currently valued at 22.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.68% and USD. View the chart live to track DBRG-PJ movements.

How to buy DBRG-PJ stock?

You can buy DigitalBridge Group Inc 7.125% Series J shares at the current price of 22.04. Orders are usually placed near 22.04 or 22.34, while 43 and -0.77% show market activity. Follow DBRG-PJ updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DBRG-PJ stock?

Investing in DigitalBridge Group Inc 7.125% Series J involves considering the yearly range 20.30 - 22.45 and current price 22.04. Many compare 2.18% and -0.68% before placing orders at 22.04 or 22.34. Explore the DBRG-PJ price chart live with daily changes.

What are Digitalbridge Group, Inc. stock highest prices?

The highest price of Digitalbridge Group, Inc. in the past year was 22.45. Within 20.30 - 22.45, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.15 helps spot resistance levels. Track DigitalBridge Group Inc 7.125% Series J performance using the live chart.

What are Digitalbridge Group, Inc. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Digitalbridge Group, Inc. (DBRG-PJ) over the year was 20.30. Comparing it with the current 22.04 and 20.30 - 22.45 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DBRG-PJ moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DBRG-PJ stock split?

DigitalBridge Group Inc 7.125% Series J has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.15, and -0.68% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
22.02 22.22
년간 변동
20.30 22.45
이전 종가
22.15
시가
22.21
Bid
22.04
Ask
22.34
저가
22.02
고가
22.22
볼륨
43
일일 변동
-0.50%
월 변동
2.18%
6개월 변동
-0.68%
년간 변동율
-0.68%
