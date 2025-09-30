- 개요
DBRG-PJ: DigitalBridge Group Inc 7.125% Series J
DBRG-PJ 환율이 오늘 -0.50%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 22.02이고 고가는 22.22이었습니다.
DigitalBridge Group Inc 7.125% Series J 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is DBRG-PJ stock price today?
DigitalBridge Group Inc 7.125% Series J stock is priced at 22.04 today. It trades within -0.50%, yesterday's close was 22.15, and trading volume reached 43. The live price chart of DBRG-PJ shows these updates.
Does DigitalBridge Group Inc 7.125% Series J stock pay dividends?
DigitalBridge Group Inc 7.125% Series J is currently valued at 22.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.68% and USD. View the chart live to track DBRG-PJ movements.
How to buy DBRG-PJ stock?
You can buy DigitalBridge Group Inc 7.125% Series J shares at the current price of 22.04. Orders are usually placed near 22.04 or 22.34, while 43 and -0.77% show market activity. Follow DBRG-PJ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DBRG-PJ stock?
Investing in DigitalBridge Group Inc 7.125% Series J involves considering the yearly range 20.30 - 22.45 and current price 22.04. Many compare 2.18% and -0.68% before placing orders at 22.04 or 22.34. Explore the DBRG-PJ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Digitalbridge Group, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Digitalbridge Group, Inc. in the past year was 22.45. Within 20.30 - 22.45, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.15 helps spot resistance levels. Track DigitalBridge Group Inc 7.125% Series J performance using the live chart.
What are Digitalbridge Group, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Digitalbridge Group, Inc. (DBRG-PJ) over the year was 20.30. Comparing it with the current 22.04 and 20.30 - 22.45 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DBRG-PJ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DBRG-PJ stock split?
DigitalBridge Group Inc 7.125% Series J has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.15, and -0.68% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 22.15
- 시가
- 22.21
- Bid
- 22.04
- Ask
- 22.34
- 저가
- 22.02
- 고가
- 22.22
- 볼륨
- 43
- 일일 변동
- -0.50%
- 월 변동
- 2.18%
- 6개월 변동
- -0.68%
- 년간 변동율
- -0.68%
- 활동
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4