DBEF: Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF
DBEF fiyatı bugün 0.24% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 46.17 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 46.45 aralığında işlem gördü.
Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DBEF haberleri
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is DBEF stock price today?
Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF stock is priced at 46.41 today. It trades within 0.24%, yesterday's close was 46.30, and trading volume reached 1326. The live price chart of DBEF shows these updates.
Does Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF is currently valued at 46.41. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.29% and USD. View the chart live to track DBEF movements.
How to buy DBEF stock?
You can buy Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF shares at the current price of 46.41. Orders are usually placed near 46.41 or 46.71, while 1326 and 0.37% show market activity. Follow DBEF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DBEF stock?
Investing in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 37.80 - 46.45 and current price 46.41. Many compare 2.95% and 6.91% before placing orders at 46.41 or 46.71. Explore the DBEF price chart live with daily changes.
What are Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the past year was 46.45. Within 37.80 - 46.45, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.30 helps spot resistance levels. Track Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) over the year was 37.80. Comparing it with the current 46.41 and 37.80 - 46.45 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DBEF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DBEF stock split?
Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.30, and 10.29% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 46.30
- Açılış
- 46.24
- Satış
- 46.41
- Alış
- 46.71
- Düşük
- 46.17
- Yüksek
- 46.45
- Hacim
- 1.326 K
- Günlük değişim
- 0.24%
- Aylık değişim
- 2.95%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 6.91%
- Yıllık değişim
- 10.29%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8