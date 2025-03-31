QuotesSections
Currencies / DBEF
Back to US Stock Market

DBEF: Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

46.41 USD 0.11 (0.24%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DBEF exchange rate has changed by 0.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.17 and at a high of 46.45.

Follow Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DBEF News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is DBEF stock price today?

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF stock is priced at 46.41 today. It trades within 0.24%, yesterday's close was 46.30, and trading volume reached 1326. The live price chart of DBEF shows these updates.

Does Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF stock pay dividends?

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF is currently valued at 46.41. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.29% and USD. View the chart live to track DBEF movements.

How to buy DBEF stock?

You can buy Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF shares at the current price of 46.41. Orders are usually placed near 46.41 or 46.71, while 1326 and 0.37% show market activity. Follow DBEF updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DBEF stock?

Investing in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 37.80 - 46.45 and current price 46.41. Many compare 2.95% and 6.91% before placing orders at 46.41 or 46.71. Explore the DBEF price chart live with daily changes.

What are Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the past year was 46.45. Within 37.80 - 46.45, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.30 helps spot resistance levels. Track Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) over the year was 37.80. Comparing it with the current 46.41 and 37.80 - 46.45 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DBEF moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DBEF stock split?

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.30, and 10.29% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
46.17 46.45
Year Range
37.80 46.45
Previous Close
46.30
Open
46.24
Bid
46.41
Ask
46.71
Low
46.17
High
46.45
Volume
1.326 K
Daily Change
0.24%
Month Change
2.95%
6 Months Change
6.91%
Year Change
10.29%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8