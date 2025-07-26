KotasyonBölümler
DAPP: VanEck Digital Transformation ETF

21.75 USD 0.09 (0.41%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

DAPP fiyatı bugün -0.41% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 21.50 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 21.98 aralığında işlem gördü.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

DAPP haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is DAPP stock price today?

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF stock is priced at 21.75 today. It trades within -0.41%, yesterday's close was 21.84, and trading volume reached 699. The live price chart of DAPP shows these updates.

Does VanEck Digital Transformation ETF stock pay dividends?

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF is currently valued at 21.75. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 83.54% and USD. View the chart live to track DAPP movements.

How to buy DAPP stock?

You can buy VanEck Digital Transformation ETF shares at the current price of 21.75. Orders are usually placed near 21.75 or 22.05, while 699 and 0.09% show market activity. Follow DAPP updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DAPP stock?

Investing in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF involves considering the yearly range 7.81 - 22.81 and current price 21.75. Many compare 24.21% and 140.07% before placing orders at 21.75 or 22.05. Explore the DAPP price chart live with daily changes.

What are VanEck Digital Transformation ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the past year was 22.81. Within 7.81 - 22.81, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.84 helps spot resistance levels. Track VanEck Digital Transformation ETF performance using the live chart.

What are VanEck Digital Transformation ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) over the year was 7.81. Comparing it with the current 21.75 and 7.81 - 22.81 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DAPP moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DAPP stock split?

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.84, and 83.54% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
21.50 21.98
Yıllık aralık
7.81 22.81
Önceki kapanış
21.84
Açılış
21.73
Satış
21.75
Alış
22.05
Düşük
21.50
Yüksek
21.98
Hacim
699
Günlük değişim
-0.41%
Aylık değişim
24.21%
6 aylık değişim
140.07%
Yıllık değişim
83.54%
