- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
DAPP: VanEck Digital Transformation ETF
DAPP 환율이 오늘 6.12%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 20.96이고 고가는 21.90이었습니다.
VanEck Digital Transformation ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DAPP News
- S&P 500 Earnings: What's Expected For Q3 '25? A Brief History Of Tech Sector EPS Growth
- Stablecoins As Inflation Drivers
- Polygon Price Holds As Bulls Defend Crucial Trendline (Cryptocurrency:MATIC-USD)
- Binance Coin Breaks $1,000 Despite A Crypto Pullback (Technical Analysis)
- Ethereum Tries To Gather Momentum After The CPI Report (Technical Analysis)
- From Gray Areas To Green Lights: U.S. Digital Assets Enter The Mainstream
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Active Managers Aren’t Chasing The Tech Rally
- The U.S. Economy Has Become Significantly Less Cyclical
- Dow Jones New All-Time Highs: Market Reactions To Fed Chair Powell's Jackson Hole Speech
- Cryptocurrencies Extend Their Decline From Recent Highs
- Markets Weekly Outlook – Jackson Hole, NZ Rate Decisions And U.K./EU Inflation Data
- DAPP: Digest High Volatility Systematically For High Potential (NASDAQ:DAPP)
- July Market Recap: Positioning For AI Demand And Policy Uncertainty
- VanEck Crypto Monthly Recap For July 2025
- Tech ETFs at the Forefront of the Market Rebound on Monday
- Stay Long Tech And Growth
- VanEck Mid-July 2025 Bitcoin ChainCheck
- Profit Taking Continues To Weigh On Cryptocurrencies
- Crypto stocks offer ’a smart play on Bitcoin’, BCA says
- GENIUS Act, Stablecoins, Web3 And Investing In The Intelligence Economy
- Stablecoins Look Here To Stay
- Tech Sector Now 1/3rd Of S&P 500
- Tech Spending Intent Momentum Slows Amid Policy Volatility – Tech Demand Indicator Q2 2025
자주 묻는 질문
What is DAPP stock price today?
VanEck Digital Transformation ETF stock is priced at 21.84 today. It trades within 6.12%, yesterday's close was 20.58, and trading volume reached 670. The live price chart of DAPP shows these updates.
Does VanEck Digital Transformation ETF stock pay dividends?
VanEck Digital Transformation ETF is currently valued at 21.84. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 84.30% and USD. View the chart live to track DAPP movements.
How to buy DAPP stock?
You can buy VanEck Digital Transformation ETF shares at the current price of 21.84. Orders are usually placed near 21.84 or 22.14, while 670 and 4.20% show market activity. Follow DAPP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DAPP stock?
Investing in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF involves considering the yearly range 7.81 - 22.81 and current price 21.84. Many compare 24.73% and 141.06% before placing orders at 21.84 or 22.14. Explore the DAPP price chart live with daily changes.
What are VanEck Digital Transformation ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the past year was 22.81. Within 7.81 - 22.81, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.58 helps spot resistance levels. Track VanEck Digital Transformation ETF performance using the live chart.
What are VanEck Digital Transformation ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) over the year was 7.81. Comparing it with the current 21.84 and 7.81 - 22.81 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DAPP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DAPP stock split?
VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.58, and 84.30% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 20.58
- 시가
- 20.96
- Bid
- 21.84
- Ask
- 22.14
- 저가
- 20.96
- 고가
- 21.90
- 볼륨
- 670
- 일일 변동
- 6.12%
- 월 변동
- 24.73%
- 6개월 변동
- 141.06%
- 년간 변동율
- 84.30%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8