DAPP: VanEck Digital Transformation ETF

21.84 USD 1.26 (6.12%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

DAPP 환율이 오늘 6.12%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 20.96이고 고가는 21.90이었습니다.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

DAPP News

자주 묻는 질문

What is DAPP stock price today?

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF stock is priced at 21.84 today. It trades within 6.12%, yesterday's close was 20.58, and trading volume reached 670. The live price chart of DAPP shows these updates.

Does VanEck Digital Transformation ETF stock pay dividends?

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF is currently valued at 21.84. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 84.30% and USD. View the chart live to track DAPP movements.

How to buy DAPP stock?

You can buy VanEck Digital Transformation ETF shares at the current price of 21.84. Orders are usually placed near 21.84 or 22.14, while 670 and 4.20% show market activity. Follow DAPP updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DAPP stock?

Investing in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF involves considering the yearly range 7.81 - 22.81 and current price 21.84. Many compare 24.73% and 141.06% before placing orders at 21.84 or 22.14. Explore the DAPP price chart live with daily changes.

What are VanEck Digital Transformation ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the past year was 22.81. Within 7.81 - 22.81, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.58 helps spot resistance levels. Track VanEck Digital Transformation ETF performance using the live chart.

What are VanEck Digital Transformation ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) over the year was 7.81. Comparing it with the current 21.84 and 7.81 - 22.81 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DAPP moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DAPP stock split?

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.58, and 84.30% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
20.96 21.90
년간 변동
7.81 22.81
이전 종가
20.58
시가
20.96
Bid
21.84
Ask
22.14
저가
20.96
고가
21.90
볼륨
670
일일 변동
6.12%
월 변동
24.73%
6개월 변동
141.06%
년간 변동율
84.30%
