报价部分
货币 / DAPP
回到股票

DAPP: VanEck Digital Transformation ETF

21.84 USD 1.26 (6.12%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日DAPP汇率已更改6.12%。当日，交易品种以低点20.96和高点21.90进行交易。

关注VanEck Digital Transformation ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DAPP新闻

常见问题解答

DAPP股票今天的价格是多少？

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF股票今天的定价为21.84。它在6.12%范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为20.58，交易量达到670。DAPP的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF股票是否支付股息？

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF目前的价值为21.84。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注84.30%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪DAPP走势。

如何购买DAPP股票？

您可以以21.84的当前价格购买VanEck Digital Transformation ETF股票。订单通常设置在21.84或22.14附近，而670和4.20%显示市场活动。立即关注DAPP的实时图表更新。

如何投资DAPP股票？

投资VanEck Digital Transformation ETF需要考虑年度范围7.81 - 22.81和当前价格21.84。许多人在以21.84或22.14下订单之前，会比较24.73%和。实时查看DAPP价格图表，了解每日变化。

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，VanEck Digital Transformation ETF的最高价格是22.81。在7.81 - 22.81内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪VanEck Digital Transformation ETF的绩效。

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF（DAPP）的最低价格为7.81。将其与当前的21.84和7.81 - 22.81进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看DAPP在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

DAPP股票是什么时候拆分的？

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、20.58和84.30%中可见。

日范围
20.96 21.90
年范围
7.81 22.81
前一天收盘价
20.58
开盘价
20.96
卖价
21.84
买价
22.14
最低价
20.96
最高价
21.90
交易量
670
日变化
6.12%
月变化
24.73%
6个月变化
141.06%
年变化
84.30%
30 九月, 星期二
10:00
USD
美联储理事Jefferson讲话
实际值
预测值
前值
13:00
USD
S&P/凯斯席勒20个城市房价综合指数年率 y/y
实际值
1.8%
预测值
1.7%
前值
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/凯斯席勒20座大城市房价综合指数 n.s.a.月率 m/m
实际值
-0.3%
预测值
-0.4%
前值
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI芝加哥商业晴雨表
实际值
预测值
45.8
前值
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS 职位空缺
实际值
预测值
7.326 M
前值
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB消费者信心指数
实际值
94.2
预测值
100.7
前值
97.8