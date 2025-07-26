DAPP: VanEck Digital Transformation ETF
今日DAPP汇率已更改6.12%。当日，交易品种以低点20.96和高点21.90进行交易。
关注VanEck Digital Transformation ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
常见问题解答
DAPP股票今天的价格是多少？
VanEck Digital Transformation ETF股票今天的定价为21.84。它在6.12%范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为20.58，交易量达到670。DAPP的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
VanEck Digital Transformation ETF股票是否支付股息？
VanEck Digital Transformation ETF目前的价值为21.84。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注84.30%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪DAPP走势。
如何购买DAPP股票？
您可以以21.84的当前价格购买VanEck Digital Transformation ETF股票。订单通常设置在21.84或22.14附近，而670和4.20%显示市场活动。立即关注DAPP的实时图表更新。
如何投资DAPP股票？
投资VanEck Digital Transformation ETF需要考虑年度范围7.81 - 22.81和当前价格21.84。许多人在以21.84或22.14下订单之前，会比较24.73%和。实时查看DAPP价格图表，了解每日变化。
VanEck Digital Transformation ETF股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，VanEck Digital Transformation ETF的最高价格是22.81。在7.81 - 22.81内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪VanEck Digital Transformation ETF的绩效。
VanEck Digital Transformation ETF股票的最低价格是多少？
VanEck Digital Transformation ETF（DAPP）的最低价格为7.81。将其与当前的21.84和7.81 - 22.81进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看DAPP在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
DAPP股票是什么时候拆分的？
VanEck Digital Transformation ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、20.58和84.30%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 20.58
- 开盘价
- 20.96
- 卖价
- 21.84
- 买价
- 22.14
- 最低价
- 20.96
- 最高价
- 21.90
- 交易量
- 670
- 日变化
- 6.12%
- 月变化
- 24.73%
- 6个月变化
- 141.06%
- 年变化
- 84.30%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 实际值
- 1.8%
- 预测值
- 1.7%
- 前值
- 2.1%
- 实际值
- -0.3%
- 预测值
- -0.4%
- 前值
- 0.0%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 45.8
- 前值
- 41.5
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 7.326 M
- 前值
- 7.181 M
- 实际值
- 94.2
- 预测值
- 100.7
- 前值
- 97.8