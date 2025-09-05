- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
CWS: AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF
CWS fiyatı bugün 0.63% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 68.19 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 68.64 aralığında işlem gördü.
AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CWS haberleri
- Single Stock Volatility Jumps Higher As Earnings Approach
- S&P 500 Earnings: What's Expected For Q3 '25? A Brief History Of Tech Sector EPS Growth
- S&P 500 Snapshot: First Weekly Loss In A Month
- It's Shutdown Time Again
- Slowdown Signals: Are Leading Indicators Flashing Red?
- Above The Noise: Rate Cuts, Productivity Gains, And Gold Surge
- Record-High Price To Sales But Not For Equal Weight
- Wall Street Slip: A Closer Look At The Dow, S&P 500, And Nasdaq Decline
- Record Options Activity Post FOMC Led By Call Buying
- Why The Fed Prefers PCE Over CPI For Inflation Insights
- S&P 500 Earnings: Pay Attention To Asset Classes That Haven’t Worked In The Last 15 Years
- Weekly Outlook - PMI And PCE In Spotlight As US Dollar Remains Sensitive To US Labor Data
- Equities Supported By Improvement In Business Cycle Indicators
- S&P 500 Snapshot: Index Finishes The Week At Record High
- Record Share Of EPS Increases This Quarter, But Are Economic Cracks Forming?
- Inflection Points: No Reservations, Just Valuations
- S&P 2025 Target Raised To 7,000 On AI Momentum And Fed Clarity
- U.S. Indices Surge With Nasdaq And S&P 500 Leading Before FOMC Rate Decision
- S&P 500 Snapshot: 4-Day Win Streak Snapped
- 2026 Expected S&P 500 EPS Hasn’t Wavered Much From Expected 14% Growth Rate
- The Life Of A Fed Chair
- What Should You Expect During A Bull Market For Stocks?
- The S&P 500, Dow And Nasdaq Since 2000 Highs As Of August 2025
- Up And Away? Tracking Equity Markets After Record Highs
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is CWS stock price today?
AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF stock is priced at 68.64 today. It trades within 0.63%, yesterday's close was 68.21, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of CWS shows these updates.
Does AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF is currently valued at 68.64. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.44% and USD. View the chart live to track CWS movements.
How to buy CWS stock?
You can buy AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF shares at the current price of 68.64. Orders are usually placed near 68.64 or 68.94, while 7 and 0.66% show market activity. Follow CWS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CWS stock?
Investing in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 58.36 - 71.69 and current price 68.64. Many compare 0.29% and 5.20% before placing orders at 68.64 or 68.94. Explore the CWS price chart live with daily changes.
What are AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF in the past year was 71.69. Within 58.36 - 71.69, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 68.21 helps spot resistance levels. Track AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (CWS) over the year was 58.36. Comparing it with the current 68.64 and 58.36 - 71.69 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CWS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CWS stock split?
AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 68.21, and 0.44% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 68.21
- Açılış
- 68.19
- Satış
- 68.64
- Alış
- 68.94
- Düşük
- 68.19
- Yüksek
- 68.64
- Hacim
- 7
- Günlük değişim
- 0.63%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.29%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 5.20%
- Yıllık değişim
- 0.44%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8