QuotesSections
Currencies / CWS
Back to US Stock Market

CWS: AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF

68.64 USD 0.43 (0.63%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CWS exchange rate has changed by 0.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 68.19 and at a high of 68.64.

Follow AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CWS News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is CWS stock price today?

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF stock is priced at 68.64 today. It trades within 0.63%, yesterday's close was 68.21, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of CWS shows these updates.

Does AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF stock pay dividends?

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF is currently valued at 68.64. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.44% and USD. View the chart live to track CWS movements.

How to buy CWS stock?

You can buy AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF shares at the current price of 68.64. Orders are usually placed near 68.64 or 68.94, while 7 and 0.66% show market activity. Follow CWS updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CWS stock?

Investing in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 58.36 - 71.69 and current price 68.64. Many compare 0.29% and 5.20% before placing orders at 68.64 or 68.94. Explore the CWS price chart live with daily changes.

What are AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF in the past year was 71.69. Within 58.36 - 71.69, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 68.21 helps spot resistance levels. Track AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF performance using the live chart.

What are AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (CWS) over the year was 58.36. Comparing it with the current 68.64 and 58.36 - 71.69 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CWS moves on the chart live for more details.

When did CWS stock split?

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 68.21, and 0.44% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
68.19 68.64
Year Range
58.36 71.69
Previous Close
68.21
Open
68.19
Bid
68.64
Ask
68.94
Low
68.19
High
68.64
Volume
7
Daily Change
0.63%
Month Change
0.29%
6 Months Change
5.20%
Year Change
0.44%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8