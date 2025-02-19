- Genel bakış
CWI: SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF
CWI fiyatı bugün 0.55% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 34.75 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 34.92 aralığında işlem gördü.
SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
CWI haberleri
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is CWI stock price today?
SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock is priced at 34.91 today. It trades within 0.55%, yesterday's close was 34.72, and trading volume reached 189. The live price chart of CWI shows these updates.
Does SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF is currently valued at 34.91. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.61% and USD. View the chart live to track CWI movements.
How to buy CWI stock?
You can buy SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF shares at the current price of 34.91. Orders are usually placed near 34.91 or 35.21, while 189 and 0.32% show market activity. Follow CWI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CWI stock?
Investing in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.06 - 34.93 and current price 34.91. Many compare 5.15% and 18.26% before placing orders at 34.91 or 35.21. Explore the CWI price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR(R) MSCI ACWI EX-US ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR(R) MSCI ACWI EX-US ETF in the past year was 34.93. Within 26.06 - 34.93, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.72 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR(R) MSCI ACWI EX-US ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR(R) MSCI ACWI EX-US ETF (CWI) over the year was 26.06. Comparing it with the current 34.91 and 26.06 - 34.93 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CWI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CWI stock split?
SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.72, and 14.61% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 34.72
- Açılış
- 34.80
- Satış
- 34.91
- Alış
- 35.21
- Düşük
- 34.75
- Yüksek
- 34.92
- Hacim
- 189
- Günlük değişim
- 0.55%
- Aylık değişim
- 5.15%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 18.26%
- Yıllık değişim
- 14.61%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8