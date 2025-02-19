- 개요
CWI: SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF
CWI 환율이 오늘 0.64%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 34.67이고 고가는 34.76이었습니다.
SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is CWI stock price today?
SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock is priced at 34.72 today. It trades within 0.64%, yesterday's close was 34.50, and trading volume reached 510. The live price chart of CWI shows these updates.
Does SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF is currently valued at 34.72. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.99% and USD. View the chart live to track CWI movements.
How to buy CWI stock?
You can buy SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF shares at the current price of 34.72. Orders are usually placed near 34.72 or 35.02, while 510 and -0.03% show market activity. Follow CWI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CWI stock?
Investing in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.06 - 34.93 and current price 34.72. Many compare 4.58% and 17.62% before placing orders at 34.72 or 35.02. Explore the CWI price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR(R) MSCI ACWI EX-US ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR(R) MSCI ACWI EX-US ETF in the past year was 34.93. Within 26.06 - 34.93, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.50 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR(R) MSCI ACWI EX-US ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR(R) MSCI ACWI EX-US ETF (CWI) over the year was 26.06. Comparing it with the current 34.72 and 26.06 - 34.93 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CWI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CWI stock split?
SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.50, and 13.99% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 34.50
- 시가
- 34.73
- Bid
- 34.72
- Ask
- 35.02
- 저가
- 34.67
- 고가
- 34.76
- 볼륨
- 510
- 일일 변동
- 0.64%
- 월 변동
- 4.58%
- 6개월 변동
- 17.62%
- 년간 변동율
- 13.99%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8