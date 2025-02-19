시세섹션
통화 / CWI
주식로 돌아가기

CWI: SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

34.72 USD 0.22 (0.64%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

CWI 환율이 오늘 0.64%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 34.67이고 고가는 34.76이었습니다.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CWI News

자주 묻는 질문

What is CWI stock price today?

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock is priced at 34.72 today. It trades within 0.64%, yesterday's close was 34.50, and trading volume reached 510. The live price chart of CWI shows these updates.

Does SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock pay dividends?

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF is currently valued at 34.72. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.99% and USD. View the chart live to track CWI movements.

How to buy CWI stock?

You can buy SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF shares at the current price of 34.72. Orders are usually placed near 34.72 or 35.02, while 510 and -0.03% show market activity. Follow CWI updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CWI stock?

Investing in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.06 - 34.93 and current price 34.72. Many compare 4.58% and 17.62% before placing orders at 34.72 or 35.02. Explore the CWI price chart live with daily changes.

What are SPDR(R) MSCI ACWI EX-US ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of SPDR(R) MSCI ACWI EX-US ETF in the past year was 34.93. Within 26.06 - 34.93, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.50 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF performance using the live chart.

What are SPDR(R) MSCI ACWI EX-US ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SPDR(R) MSCI ACWI EX-US ETF (CWI) over the year was 26.06. Comparing it with the current 34.72 and 26.06 - 34.93 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CWI moves on the chart live for more details.

When did CWI stock split?

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.50, and 13.99% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
34.67 34.76
년간 변동
26.06 34.93
이전 종가
34.50
시가
34.73
Bid
34.72
Ask
35.02
저가
34.67
고가
34.76
볼륨
510
일일 변동
0.64%
월 변동
4.58%
6개월 변동
17.62%
년간 변동율
13.99%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
94.2
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.8