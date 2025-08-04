FiyatlarBölümler
CTSH: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation - Class A

66.94 USD 3.32 (4.73%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

CTSH fiyatı bugün -4.73% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 65.19 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 70.58 aralığında işlem gördü.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation - Class A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
65.19 70.58
Yıllık aralık
65.19 90.82
Önceki kapanış
70.26
Açılış
70.56
Satış
66.94
Alış
67.24
Düşük
65.19
Yüksek
70.58
Hacim
23.361 K
Günlük değişim
-4.73%
Aylık değişim
-6.36%
6 aylık değişim
-12.28%
Yıllık değişim
-13.25%
