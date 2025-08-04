Dövizler / CTSH
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
CTSH: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation - Class A
66.94 USD 3.32 (4.73%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
CTSH fiyatı bugün -4.73% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 65.19 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 70.58 aralığında işlem gördü.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation - Class A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CTSH haberleri
- Trump’ın 100.000 dolarlık H-1B vize ücreti planı sonrası Infosys hisseleri düştü
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.37%
- Infosys stock falls after report of Trump’s $100,000 H-1B visa fee plan
- Cognizant Technology Solutions hissesi 65,30 dolar ile 52 haftalık dibe geriledi
- Cognizant Technology Solutions stock hits 52-week low at $65.30
- Accenture Doesn’t Deserve Such Irrational Gloom (Upgrade) (NYSE:ACN)
- Implied Volatility Surging for Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Options
- Ambit Capital, büyüme iyileşmesi nedeniyle Cognizant hisse senedi notunu Al’a yükseltti
- Ambit Capital upgrades Cognizant stock rating to Buy on improving growth
- Cognizant partners with NC Turnpike Authority on digital tolling system
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia +
- Cognizant at Goldman Sachs Conference: AI and Strategic Growth
- Why Is Cognizant (CTSH) Down 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- MIT Report On Gen AI Struggles Spooks Investors. Analyst Sees Opening For IBM And These Stocks.
- Jefferies’ top stock picks: From Big Tech to semis, these are consistent winners
- Tracking Al Gore's Generation Investment Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Here's Why Cognizant (CTSH) is a Strong Value Stock
- Growth Stocks Flash Bullish 'Golden Cross' On AI Spending Spree: Expert Reveals Next Wave Of Winners Beyond Chipmakers - Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), Accenture (NYSE:ACN)
- Macquarie Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Should You Buy, Sell or Hold Shopify Stock Before Q2 Earnings?
- Cognizant (CTSH) International Revenue Performance Explored
- Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold Innodata Stock Before Q2 Earnings? (Revised)
Günlük aralık
65.19 70.58
Yıllık aralık
65.19 90.82
- Önceki kapanış
- 70.26
- Açılış
- 70.56
- Satış
- 66.94
- Alış
- 67.24
- Düşük
- 65.19
- Yüksek
- 70.58
- Hacim
- 23.361 K
- Günlük değişim
- -4.73%
- Aylık değişim
- -6.36%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -12.28%
- Yıllık değişim
- -13.25%
21 Eylül, Pazar