CTSH: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation - Class A
69.03 USD 0.44 (0.64%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CTSH exchange rate has changed by 0.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 68.47 and at a high of 69.39.
Follow Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CTSH News
- Implied Volatility Surging for Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Options
- Ambit Capital upgrades Cognizant stock rating to Buy on improving growth
- Cognizant partners with NC Turnpike Authority on digital tolling system
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia +
- Cognizant at Goldman Sachs Conference: AI and Strategic Growth
- Why Is Cognizant (CTSH) Down 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- MIT Report On Gen AI Struggles Spooks Investors. Analyst Sees Opening For IBM And These Stocks.
- Jefferies’ top stock picks: From Big Tech to semis, these are consistent winners
- Tracking Al Gore's Generation Investment Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Here's Why Cognizant (CTSH) is a Strong Value Stock
- Growth Stocks Flash Bullish 'Golden Cross' On AI Spending Spree: Expert Reveals Next Wave Of Winners Beyond Chipmakers - Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), Accenture (NYSE:ACN)
- Macquarie Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Should You Buy, Sell or Hold Shopify Stock Before Q2 Earnings?
- Cognizant (CTSH) International Revenue Performance Explored
- Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold Innodata Stock Before Q2 Earnings? (Revised)
- Innodata Trades 29% Below 52-Week High: Buy, Sell, or Hold the Stock? (Revised)
- Cognizant stock price target lowered to $84 at BMO Capital
- Cognizant Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates: Will Raised View Aid Shares?
- Earnings call transcript: Cognizant Q2 2025 beats expectations, stock dips
- Cognizant (CTSH) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Cognizant (CTSH) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Cognizant Q2 2025 slides: Revenue up 8.1%, raises full-year guidance
Daily Range
68.47 69.39
Year Range
65.52 90.82
- Previous Close
- 68.59
- Open
- 68.83
- Bid
- 69.03
- Ask
- 69.33
- Low
- 68.47
- High
- 69.39
- Volume
- 3.915 K
- Daily Change
- 0.64%
- Month Change
- -3.44%
- 6 Months Change
- -9.54%
- Year Change
- -10.54%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%