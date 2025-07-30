通貨 / CTSH
CTSH: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation - Class A
70.26 USD 0.23 (0.33%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CTSHの今日の為替レートは、0.33%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり69.82の安値と70.41の高値で取引されました。
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
69.82 70.41
1年のレンジ
65.52 90.82
- 以前の終値
- 70.03
- 始値
- 70.21
- 買値
- 70.26
- 買値
- 70.56
- 安値
- 69.82
- 高値
- 70.41
- 出来高
- 5.206 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.33%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.72%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -7.93%
- 1年の変化
- -8.94%
