FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / CQP
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

CQP: Cheniere Energy Partners, LP Common Units

52.56 USD 1.16 (2.16%)
Sektör: Enerji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

CQP fiyatı bugün -2.16% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 52.43 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 53.97 aralığında işlem gördü.

Cheniere Energy Partners, LP Common Units hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CQP haberleri

Günlük aralık
52.43 53.97
Yıllık aralık
47.55 68.42
Önceki kapanış
53.72
Açılış
53.51
Satış
52.56
Alış
52.86
Düşük
52.43
Yüksek
53.97
Hacim
98
Günlük değişim
-2.16%
Aylık değişim
-4.07%
6 aylık değişim
-21.95%
Yıllık değişim
8.04%
21 Eylül, Pazar