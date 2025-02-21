Currencies / CQP
CQP: Cheniere Energy Partners, LP Common Units
53.59 USD 1.68 (3.24%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CQP exchange rate has changed by 3.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 52.00 and at a high of 53.61.
Follow Cheniere Energy Partners, LP Common Units dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CQP News
Daily Range
52.00 53.61
Year Range
47.55 68.42
- Previous Close
- 51.91
- Open
- 52.16
- Bid
- 53.59
- Ask
- 53.89
- Low
- 52.00
- High
- 53.61
- Volume
- 108
- Daily Change
- 3.24%
- Month Change
- -2.19%
- 6 Months Change
- -20.42%
- Year Change
- 10.15%
