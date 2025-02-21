QuotazioniSezioni
CQP: Cheniere Energy Partners, LP Common Units

52.56 USD 1.16 (2.16%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CQP ha avuto una variazione del -2.16% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 52.43 e ad un massimo di 53.97.

Segui le dinamiche di Cheniere Energy Partners, LP Common Units. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
52.43 53.97
Intervallo Annuale
47.55 68.42
Chiusura Precedente
53.72
Apertura
53.51
Bid
52.56
Ask
52.86
Minimo
52.43
Massimo
53.97
Volume
98
Variazione giornaliera
-2.16%
Variazione Mensile
-4.07%
Variazione Semestrale
-21.95%
Variazione Annuale
8.04%
20 settembre, sabato