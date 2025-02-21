Valute / CQP
CQP: Cheniere Energy Partners, LP Common Units
52.56 USD 1.16 (2.16%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CQP ha avuto una variazione del -2.16% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 52.43 e ad un massimo di 53.97.
Segui le dinamiche di Cheniere Energy Partners, LP Common Units. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
CQP News
Intervallo Giornaliero
52.43 53.97
Intervallo Annuale
47.55 68.42
- Chiusura Precedente
- 53.72
- Apertura
- 53.51
- Bid
- 52.56
- Ask
- 52.86
- Minimo
- 52.43
- Massimo
- 53.97
- Volume
- 98
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.16%
- Variazione Mensile
- -4.07%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -21.95%
- Variazione Annuale
- 8.04%
20 settembre, sabato