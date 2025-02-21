Moedas / CQP
CQP: Cheniere Energy Partners, LP Common Units
53.62 USD 0.32 (0.60%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CQP para hoje mudou para 0.60%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 53.05 e o mais alto foi 53.71.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Cheniere Energy Partners, LP Common Units. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
53.05 53.71
Faixa anual
47.55 68.42
- Fechamento anterior
- 53.30
- Open
- 53.23
- Bid
- 53.62
- Ask
- 53.92
- Low
- 53.05
- High
- 53.71
- Volume
- 141
- Mudança diária
- 0.60%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.14%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -20.37%
- Mudança anual
- 10.22%
