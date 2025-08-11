Dövizler / COR
COR: Cencora Inc
289.95 USD 0.89 (0.31%)
Sektör: Sağlık hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
COR fiyatı bugün -0.31% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 289.51 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 293.71 aralığında işlem gördü.
Cencora Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
289.51 293.71
Yıllık aralık
218.65 309.35
- Önceki kapanış
- 290.84
- Açılış
- 291.29
- Satış
- 289.95
- Alış
- 290.25
- Düşük
- 289.51
- Yüksek
- 293.71
- Hacim
- 2.633 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.31%
- Aylık değişim
- -0.41%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 4.25%
- Yıllık değişim
- 28.58%
21 Eylül, Pazar