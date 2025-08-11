통화 / COR
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
COR: Cencora Inc
289.95 USD 0.89 (0.31%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
COR 환율이 오늘 -0.31%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 289.51이고 고가는 293.71이었습니다.
Cencora Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
COR News
- Cencora Stock: Is COR Outperforming the Health Care Sector?
- PACS Group, Inc. (PACS) Soars 24.5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Syncora at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strong Growth Amid Challenges
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Cencora, Inc. (COR) Presents At Baird Global Healthcare Conference 2025 Transcript
- Cencora, Inc. (COR) Presents at Wells Fargo 20th Annual Healthcare Conference 2025
- Cencora at Wells Fargo Conference: Strategic Growth and Challenges
- Here's Why You Should Hold Cencora Stock in Your Portfolio Now
- UnitedHealth Group stock price target raised to $379 from $337 at Bernstein
- Here's Why Cencora (COR) is a Strong Value Stock
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- COR vs. MEDP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Add These 4 GARP Stocks to Your Portfolio to Receive Handsome Returns
- Cencora (COR) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.89%
- Hartford Healthcare Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Is Climb Bio, Inc. (CLYM) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
- Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Artisan Global Opportunities Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Why Cencora (COR) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Wells Fargo raises Cencora stock price target to $354 on strong U.S. Healthcare performance
- Cencora: Yet Another Strong Quarter, But Valuations Still Aren't Cheap (NYSE:COR)
- Cardinal Health Q4 Preview: Accelerating Autoimmune, Urology, And Oncology, Buy (NYSE:CAH)
일일 변동 비율
289.51 293.71
년간 변동
218.65 309.35
- 이전 종가
- 290.84
- 시가
- 291.29
- Bid
- 289.95
- Ask
- 290.25
- 저가
- 289.51
- 고가
- 293.71
- 볼륨
- 2.633 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.31%
- 월 변동
- -0.41%
- 6개월 변동
- 4.25%
- 년간 변동율
- 28.58%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K