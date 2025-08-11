QuotesSections
COR
COR: Cencora Inc

290.64 USD 0.99 (0.34%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

COR exchange rate has changed by -0.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 289.54 and at a high of 292.91.

Follow Cencora Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
289.54 292.91
Year Range
218.65 309.35
Previous Close
291.63
Open
291.65
Bid
290.64
Ask
290.94
Low
289.54
High
292.91
Volume
1.079 K
Daily Change
-0.34%
Month Change
-0.17%
6 Months Change
4.50%
Year Change
28.89%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%