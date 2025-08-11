通貨 / COR
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
COR: Cencora Inc
290.84 USD 1.85 (0.64%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CORの今日の為替レートは、0.64%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり285.75の安値と291.25の高値で取引されました。
Cencora Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
285.75 291.25
1年のレンジ
218.65 309.35
- 以前の終値
- 288.99
- 始値
- 288.00
- 買値
- 290.84
- 買値
- 291.14
- 安値
- 285.75
- 高値
- 291.25
- 出来高
- 2.959 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.64%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.10%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 4.57%
- 1年の変化
- 28.98%
