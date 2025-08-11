Moedas / COR
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
COR: Cencora Inc
288.99 USD 1.03 (0.36%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do COR para hoje mudou para -0.36%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 287.63 e o mais alto foi 293.03.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Cencora Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
COR Notícias
- Cencora Stock: Is COR Outperforming the Health Care Sector?
- PACS Group, Inc. (PACS) Soars 24.5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Syncora at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strong Growth Amid Challenges
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Cencora, Inc. (COR) Presents At Baird Global Healthcare Conference 2025 Transcript
- Cencora, Inc. (COR) Presents at Wells Fargo 20th Annual Healthcare Conference 2025
- Cencora at Wells Fargo Conference: Strategic Growth and Challenges
- Here's Why You Should Hold Cencora Stock in Your Portfolio Now
- UnitedHealth Group stock price target raised to $379 from $337 at Bernstein
- Here's Why Cencora (COR) is a Strong Value Stock
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- COR vs. MEDP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Add These 4 GARP Stocks to Your Portfolio to Receive Handsome Returns
- Cencora (COR) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.89%
- Hartford Healthcare Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Is Climb Bio, Inc. (CLYM) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
- Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Artisan Global Opportunities Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Why Cencora (COR) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Wells Fargo raises Cencora stock price target to $354 on strong U.S. Healthcare performance
- Cencora: Yet Another Strong Quarter, But Valuations Still Aren't Cheap (NYSE:COR)
- Cardinal Health Q4 Preview: Accelerating Autoimmune, Urology, And Oncology, Buy (NYSE:CAH)
Faixa diária
287.63 293.03
Faixa anual
218.65 309.35
- Fechamento anterior
- 290.02
- Open
- 291.41
- Bid
- 288.99
- Ask
- 289.29
- Low
- 287.63
- High
- 293.03
- Volume
- 2.914 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.36%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.74%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 3.90%
- Mudança anual
- 28.16%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh