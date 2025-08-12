CotationsSections
Devises / COR
Retour à Actions

COR: Cencora Inc

289.95 USD 0.89 (0.31%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de COR a changé de -0.31% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 289.51 et à un maximum de 293.71.

Suivez la dynamique Cencora Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

COR Nouvelles

Range quotidien
289.51 293.71
Range Annuel
218.65 309.35
Clôture Précédente
290.84
Ouverture
291.29
Bid
289.95
Ask
290.25
Plus Bas
289.51
Plus Haut
293.71
Volume
2.633 K
Changement quotidien
-0.31%
Changement Mensuel
-0.41%
Changement à 6 Mois
4.25%
Changement Annuel
28.58%
20 septembre, samedi