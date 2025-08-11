QuotazioniSezioni
COR: Cencora Inc

289.95 USD 0.89 (0.31%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio COR ha avuto una variazione del -0.31% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 289.51 e ad un massimo di 293.71.

Segui le dinamiche di Cencora Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
289.51 293.71
Intervallo Annuale
218.65 309.35
Chiusura Precedente
290.84
Apertura
291.29
Bid
289.95
Ask
290.25
Minimo
289.51
Massimo
293.71
Volume
2.633 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.31%
Variazione Mensile
-0.41%
Variazione Semestrale
4.25%
Variazione Annuale
28.58%
20 settembre, sabato