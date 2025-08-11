Valute / COR
COR: Cencora Inc
289.95 USD 0.89 (0.31%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio COR ha avuto una variazione del -0.31% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 289.51 e ad un massimo di 293.71.
Segui le dinamiche di Cencora Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
COR News
Intervallo Giornaliero
289.51 293.71
Intervallo Annuale
218.65 309.35
- Chiusura Precedente
- 290.84
- Apertura
- 291.29
- Bid
- 289.95
- Ask
- 290.25
- Minimo
- 289.51
- Massimo
- 293.71
- Volume
- 2.633 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.31%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.41%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 4.25%
- Variazione Annuale
- 28.58%
20 settembre, sabato