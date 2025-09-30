What is CODI-PC stock price today? Compass Diversified Holdings 7.875% Series C Cumulative Preferr stock is priced at 19.25 today. It trades within -2.92%, yesterday's close was 19.83, and trading volume reached 67. The live price chart of CODI-PC shows these updates.

Does Compass Diversified Holdings 7.875% Series C Cumulative Preferr stock pay dividends? Compass Diversified Holdings 7.875% Series C Cumulative Preferr is currently valued at 19.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 30.69% and USD. View the chart live to track CODI-PC movements.

How to buy CODI-PC stock? You can buy Compass Diversified Holdings 7.875% Series C Cumulative Preferr shares at the current price of 19.25. Orders are usually placed near 19.25 or 19.55, while 67 and -3.07% show market activity. Follow CODI-PC updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CODI-PC stock? Investing in Compass Diversified Holdings 7.875% Series C Cumulative Preferr involves considering the yearly range 12.50 - 20.93 and current price 19.25. Many compare -3.80% and 30.69% before placing orders at 19.25 or 19.55. Explore the CODI-PC price chart live with daily changes.

What are Compass Diversified Holdings stock highest prices? The highest price of Compass Diversified Holdings in the past year was 20.93. Within 12.50 - 20.93, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.83 helps spot resistance levels. Track Compass Diversified Holdings 7.875% Series C Cumulative Preferr performance using the live chart.

What are Compass Diversified Holdings stock lowest prices? The lowest price of Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI-PC) over the year was 12.50. Comparing it with the current 19.25 and 12.50 - 20.93 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CODI-PC moves on the chart live for more details.