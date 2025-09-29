- Overview
CODI-PC: Compass Diversified Holdings 7.875% Series C Cumulative Preferr
CODI-PC exchange rate has changed by -2.92% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.19 and at a high of 20.07.
Follow Compass Diversified Holdings 7.875% Series C Cumulative Preferr dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CODI-PC stock price today?
Compass Diversified Holdings 7.875% Series C Cumulative Preferr stock is priced at 19.25 today. It trades within -2.92%, yesterday's close was 19.83, and trading volume reached 67. The live price chart of CODI-PC shows these updates.
Does Compass Diversified Holdings 7.875% Series C Cumulative Preferr stock pay dividends?
Compass Diversified Holdings 7.875% Series C Cumulative Preferr is currently valued at 19.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 30.69% and USD. View the chart live to track CODI-PC movements.
How to buy CODI-PC stock?
You can buy Compass Diversified Holdings 7.875% Series C Cumulative Preferr shares at the current price of 19.25. Orders are usually placed near 19.25 or 19.55, while 67 and -3.07% show market activity. Follow CODI-PC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CODI-PC stock?
Investing in Compass Diversified Holdings 7.875% Series C Cumulative Preferr involves considering the yearly range 12.50 - 20.93 and current price 19.25. Many compare -3.80% and 30.69% before placing orders at 19.25 or 19.55. Explore the CODI-PC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Compass Diversified Holdings stock highest prices?
The highest price of Compass Diversified Holdings in the past year was 20.93. Within 12.50 - 20.93, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.83 helps spot resistance levels. Track Compass Diversified Holdings 7.875% Series C Cumulative Preferr performance using the live chart.
What are Compass Diversified Holdings stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI-PC) over the year was 12.50. Comparing it with the current 19.25 and 12.50 - 20.93 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CODI-PC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CODI-PC stock split?
Compass Diversified Holdings 7.875% Series C Cumulative Preferr has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.83, and 30.69% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 19.83
- Open
- 19.86
- Bid
- 19.25
- Ask
- 19.55
- Low
- 19.19
- High
- 20.07
- Volume
- 67
- Daily Change
- -2.92%
- Month Change
- -3.80%
- 6 Months Change
- 30.69%
- Year Change
- 30.69%
