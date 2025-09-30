- 개요
CODI-PC: Compass Diversified Holdings 7.875% Series C Cumulative Preferr
CODI-PC 환율이 오늘 -2.92%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 19.19이고 고가는 20.07이었습니다.
Compass Diversified Holdings 7.875% Series C Cumulative Preferr 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is CODI-PC stock price today?
Compass Diversified Holdings 7.875% Series C Cumulative Preferr stock is priced at 19.25 today. It trades within -2.92%, yesterday's close was 19.83, and trading volume reached 67. The live price chart of CODI-PC shows these updates.
Does Compass Diversified Holdings 7.875% Series C Cumulative Preferr stock pay dividends?
Compass Diversified Holdings 7.875% Series C Cumulative Preferr is currently valued at 19.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 30.69% and USD. View the chart live to track CODI-PC movements.
How to buy CODI-PC stock?
You can buy Compass Diversified Holdings 7.875% Series C Cumulative Preferr shares at the current price of 19.25. Orders are usually placed near 19.25 or 19.55, while 67 and -3.07% show market activity. Follow CODI-PC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CODI-PC stock?
Investing in Compass Diversified Holdings 7.875% Series C Cumulative Preferr involves considering the yearly range 12.50 - 20.93 and current price 19.25. Many compare -3.80% and 30.69% before placing orders at 19.25 or 19.55. Explore the CODI-PC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Compass Diversified Holdings stock highest prices?
The highest price of Compass Diversified Holdings in the past year was 20.93. Within 12.50 - 20.93, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.83 helps spot resistance levels. Track Compass Diversified Holdings 7.875% Series C Cumulative Preferr performance using the live chart.
What are Compass Diversified Holdings stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI-PC) over the year was 12.50. Comparing it with the current 19.25 and 12.50 - 20.93 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CODI-PC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CODI-PC stock split?
Compass Diversified Holdings 7.875% Series C Cumulative Preferr has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.83, and 30.69% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 19.83
- 시가
- 19.86
- Bid
- 19.25
- Ask
- 19.55
- 저가
- 19.19
- 고가
- 20.07
- 볼륨
- 67
- 일일 변동
- -2.92%
- 월 변동
- -3.80%
- 6개월 변동
- 30.69%
- 년간 변동율
- 30.69%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4