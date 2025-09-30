시세섹션
통화 / CODI-PC
주식로 돌아가기

CODI-PC: Compass Diversified Holdings 7.875% Series C Cumulative Preferr

19.25 USD 0.58 (2.92%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

CODI-PC 환율이 오늘 -2.92%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 19.19이고 고가는 20.07이었습니다.

Compass Diversified Holdings 7.875% Series C Cumulative Preferr 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

자주 묻는 질문

What is CODI-PC stock price today?

Compass Diversified Holdings 7.875% Series C Cumulative Preferr stock is priced at 19.25 today. It trades within -2.92%, yesterday's close was 19.83, and trading volume reached 67. The live price chart of CODI-PC shows these updates.

Does Compass Diversified Holdings 7.875% Series C Cumulative Preferr stock pay dividends?

Compass Diversified Holdings 7.875% Series C Cumulative Preferr is currently valued at 19.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 30.69% and USD. View the chart live to track CODI-PC movements.

How to buy CODI-PC stock?

You can buy Compass Diversified Holdings 7.875% Series C Cumulative Preferr shares at the current price of 19.25. Orders are usually placed near 19.25 or 19.55, while 67 and -3.07% show market activity. Follow CODI-PC updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CODI-PC stock?

Investing in Compass Diversified Holdings 7.875% Series C Cumulative Preferr involves considering the yearly range 12.50 - 20.93 and current price 19.25. Many compare -3.80% and 30.69% before placing orders at 19.25 or 19.55. Explore the CODI-PC price chart live with daily changes.

What are Compass Diversified Holdings stock highest prices?

The highest price of Compass Diversified Holdings in the past year was 20.93. Within 12.50 - 20.93, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.83 helps spot resistance levels. Track Compass Diversified Holdings 7.875% Series C Cumulative Preferr performance using the live chart.

What are Compass Diversified Holdings stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI-PC) over the year was 12.50. Comparing it with the current 19.25 and 12.50 - 20.93 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CODI-PC moves on the chart live for more details.

When did CODI-PC stock split?

Compass Diversified Holdings 7.875% Series C Cumulative Preferr has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.83, and 30.69% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
19.19 20.07
년간 변동
12.50 20.93
이전 종가
19.83
시가
19.86
Bid
19.25
Ask
19.55
저가
19.19
고가
20.07
볼륨
67
일일 변동
-2.92%
월 변동
-3.80%
6개월 변동
30.69%
년간 변동율
30.69%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4