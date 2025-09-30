- Genel bakış
CODI-PB: Compass Diversified Holdings 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating
CODI-PB fiyatı bugün -3.54% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 19.13 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 20.14 aralığında işlem gördü.
Compass Diversified Holdings 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is CODI-PB stock price today?
Compass Diversified Holdings 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating stock is priced at 19.32 today. It trades within -3.54%, yesterday's close was 20.03, and trading volume reached 71. The live price chart of CODI-PB shows these updates.
Does Compass Diversified Holdings 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating stock pay dividends?
Compass Diversified Holdings 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating is currently valued at 19.32. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 28.71% and USD. View the chart live to track CODI-PB movements.
How to buy CODI-PB stock?
You can buy Compass Diversified Holdings 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating shares at the current price of 19.32. Orders are usually placed near 19.32 or 19.62, while 71 and -4.07% show market activity. Follow CODI-PB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CODI-PB stock?
Investing in Compass Diversified Holdings 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating involves considering the yearly range 13.00 - 20.85 and current price 19.32. Many compare -3.93% and 28.71% before placing orders at 19.32 or 19.62. Explore the CODI-PB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Compass Diversified Holdings stock highest prices?
The highest price of Compass Diversified Holdings in the past year was 20.85. Within 13.00 - 20.85, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.03 helps spot resistance levels. Track Compass Diversified Holdings 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating performance using the live chart.
What are Compass Diversified Holdings stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI-PB) over the year was 13.00. Comparing it with the current 19.32 and 13.00 - 20.85 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CODI-PB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CODI-PB stock split?
Compass Diversified Holdings 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.03, and 28.71% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 20.03
- Açılış
- 20.14
- Satış
- 19.32
- Alış
- 19.62
- Düşük
- 19.13
- Yüksek
- 20.14
- Hacim
- 71
- Günlük değişim
- -3.54%
- Aylık değişim
- -3.93%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 28.71%
- Yıllık değişim
- 28.71%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4