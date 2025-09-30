- 개요
CODI-PB: Compass Diversified Holdings 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating
CODI-PB 환율이 오늘 -3.54%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 19.13이고 고가는 20.14이었습니다.
Compass Diversified Holdings 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is CODI-PB stock price today?
Compass Diversified Holdings 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating stock is priced at 19.32 today. It trades within -3.54%, yesterday's close was 20.03, and trading volume reached 71. The live price chart of CODI-PB shows these updates.
Does Compass Diversified Holdings 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating stock pay dividends?
Compass Diversified Holdings 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating is currently valued at 19.32. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 28.71% and USD. View the chart live to track CODI-PB movements.
How to buy CODI-PB stock?
You can buy Compass Diversified Holdings 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating shares at the current price of 19.32. Orders are usually placed near 19.32 or 19.62, while 71 and -4.07% show market activity. Follow CODI-PB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CODI-PB stock?
Investing in Compass Diversified Holdings 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating involves considering the yearly range 13.00 - 20.85 and current price 19.32. Many compare -3.93% and 28.71% before placing orders at 19.32 or 19.62. Explore the CODI-PB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Compass Diversified Holdings stock highest prices?
The highest price of Compass Diversified Holdings in the past year was 20.85. Within 13.00 - 20.85, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.03 helps spot resistance levels. Track Compass Diversified Holdings 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating performance using the live chart.
What are Compass Diversified Holdings stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI-PB) over the year was 13.00. Comparing it with the current 19.32 and 13.00 - 20.85 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CODI-PB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CODI-PB stock split?
Compass Diversified Holdings 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.03, and 28.71% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 20.03
- 시가
- 20.14
- Bid
- 19.32
- Ask
- 19.62
- 저가
- 19.13
- 고가
- 20.14
- 볼륨
- 71
- 일일 변동
- -3.54%
- 월 변동
- -3.93%
- 6개월 변동
- 28.71%
- 년간 변동율
- 28.71%
- 활동
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4