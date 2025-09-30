시세섹션
통화 / CODI-PB
주식로 돌아가기

CODI-PB: Compass Diversified Holdings 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating

19.32 USD 0.71 (3.54%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

CODI-PB 환율이 오늘 -3.54%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 19.13이고 고가는 20.14이었습니다.

Compass Diversified Holdings 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

자주 묻는 질문

What is CODI-PB stock price today?

Compass Diversified Holdings 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating stock is priced at 19.32 today. It trades within -3.54%, yesterday's close was 20.03, and trading volume reached 71. The live price chart of CODI-PB shows these updates.

Does Compass Diversified Holdings 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating stock pay dividends?

Compass Diversified Holdings 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating is currently valued at 19.32. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 28.71% and USD. View the chart live to track CODI-PB movements.

How to buy CODI-PB stock?

You can buy Compass Diversified Holdings 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating shares at the current price of 19.32. Orders are usually placed near 19.32 or 19.62, while 71 and -4.07% show market activity. Follow CODI-PB updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CODI-PB stock?

Investing in Compass Diversified Holdings 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating involves considering the yearly range 13.00 - 20.85 and current price 19.32. Many compare -3.93% and 28.71% before placing orders at 19.32 or 19.62. Explore the CODI-PB price chart live with daily changes.

What are Compass Diversified Holdings stock highest prices?

The highest price of Compass Diversified Holdings in the past year was 20.85. Within 13.00 - 20.85, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.03 helps spot resistance levels. Track Compass Diversified Holdings 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating performance using the live chart.

What are Compass Diversified Holdings stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI-PB) over the year was 13.00. Comparing it with the current 19.32 and 13.00 - 20.85 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CODI-PB moves on the chart live for more details.

When did CODI-PB stock split?

Compass Diversified Holdings 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.03, and 28.71% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
19.13 20.14
년간 변동
13.00 20.85
이전 종가
20.03
시가
20.14
Bid
19.32
Ask
19.62
저가
19.13
고가
20.14
볼륨
71
일일 변동
-3.54%
월 변동
-3.93%
6개월 변동
28.71%
년간 변동율
28.71%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4