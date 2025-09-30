- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
CMRE-PB: Costamare Inc Perpetual Preferred Stock Series B (Marshall Isla
CMRE-PB fiyatı bugün -0.64% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 26.44 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 26.44 aralığında işlem gördü.
Costamare Inc Perpetual Preferred Stock Series B (Marshall Isla hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is CMRE-PB stock price today?
Costamare Inc Perpetual Preferred Stock Series B (Marshall Isla stock is priced at 26.44 today. It trades within -0.64%, yesterday's close was 26.61, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of CMRE-PB shows these updates.
Does Costamare Inc Perpetual Preferred Stock Series B (Marshall Isla stock pay dividends?
Costamare Inc Perpetual Preferred Stock Series B (Marshall Isla is currently valued at 26.44. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.06% and USD. View the chart live to track CMRE-PB movements.
How to buy CMRE-PB stock?
You can buy Costamare Inc Perpetual Preferred Stock Series B (Marshall Isla shares at the current price of 26.44. Orders are usually placed near 26.44 or 26.74, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow CMRE-PB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CMRE-PB stock?
Investing in Costamare Inc Perpetual Preferred Stock Series B (Marshall Isla involves considering the yearly range 24.90 - 26.96 and current price 26.44. Many compare 2.08% and 6.06% before placing orders at 26.44 or 26.74. Explore the CMRE-PB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Costamare Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Costamare Inc. in the past year was 26.96. Within 24.90 - 26.96, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.61 helps spot resistance levels. Track Costamare Inc Perpetual Preferred Stock Series B (Marshall Isla performance using the live chart.
What are Costamare Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Costamare Inc. (CMRE-PB) over the year was 24.90. Comparing it with the current 26.44 and 24.90 - 26.96 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CMRE-PB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CMRE-PB stock split?
Costamare Inc Perpetual Preferred Stock Series B (Marshall Isla has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.61, and 6.06% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 26.61
- Açılış
- 26.44
- Satış
- 26.44
- Alış
- 26.74
- Düşük
- 26.44
- Yüksek
- 26.44
- Hacim
- 1
- Günlük değişim
- -0.64%
- Aylık değişim
- 2.08%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 6.06%
- Yıllık değişim
- 6.06%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4