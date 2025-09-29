- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CMRE-PB: Costamare Inc Perpetual Preferred Stock Series B (Marshall Isla
CMRE-PB exchange rate has changed by -0.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.44 and at a high of 26.44.
Follow Costamare Inc Perpetual Preferred Stock Series B (Marshall Isla dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CMRE-PB stock price today?
Costamare Inc Perpetual Preferred Stock Series B (Marshall Isla stock is priced at 26.44 today. It trades within -0.64%, yesterday's close was 26.61, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of CMRE-PB shows these updates.
Does Costamare Inc Perpetual Preferred Stock Series B (Marshall Isla stock pay dividends?
Costamare Inc Perpetual Preferred Stock Series B (Marshall Isla is currently valued at 26.44. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.06% and USD. View the chart live to track CMRE-PB movements.
How to buy CMRE-PB stock?
You can buy Costamare Inc Perpetual Preferred Stock Series B (Marshall Isla shares at the current price of 26.44. Orders are usually placed near 26.44 or 26.74, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow CMRE-PB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CMRE-PB stock?
Investing in Costamare Inc Perpetual Preferred Stock Series B (Marshall Isla involves considering the yearly range 24.90 - 26.96 and current price 26.44. Many compare 2.08% and 6.06% before placing orders at 26.44 or 26.74. Explore the CMRE-PB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Costamare Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Costamare Inc. in the past year was 26.96. Within 24.90 - 26.96, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.61 helps spot resistance levels. Track Costamare Inc Perpetual Preferred Stock Series B (Marshall Isla performance using the live chart.
What are Costamare Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Costamare Inc. (CMRE-PB) over the year was 24.90. Comparing it with the current 26.44 and 24.90 - 26.96 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CMRE-PB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CMRE-PB stock split?
Costamare Inc Perpetual Preferred Stock Series B (Marshall Isla has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.61, and 6.06% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 26.61
- Open
- 26.44
- Bid
- 26.44
- Ask
- 26.74
- Low
- 26.44
- High
- 26.44
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -0.64%
- Month Change
- 2.08%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.06%
- Year Change
- 6.06%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 4.0%
- Fcst
- 2.0%
- Prev
- -0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev