시세섹션
통화 / CMRE-PB
주식로 돌아가기

CMRE-PB: Costamare Inc Perpetual Preferred Stock Series B (Marshall Isla

26.44 USD 0.17 (0.64%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

CMRE-PB 환율이 오늘 -0.64%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 26.44이고 고가는 26.44이었습니다.

Costamare Inc Perpetual Preferred Stock Series B (Marshall Isla 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

자주 묻는 질문

What is CMRE-PB stock price today?

Costamare Inc Perpetual Preferred Stock Series B (Marshall Isla stock is priced at 26.44 today. It trades within -0.64%, yesterday's close was 26.61, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of CMRE-PB shows these updates.

Does Costamare Inc Perpetual Preferred Stock Series B (Marshall Isla stock pay dividends?

Costamare Inc Perpetual Preferred Stock Series B (Marshall Isla is currently valued at 26.44. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.06% and USD. View the chart live to track CMRE-PB movements.

How to buy CMRE-PB stock?

You can buy Costamare Inc Perpetual Preferred Stock Series B (Marshall Isla shares at the current price of 26.44. Orders are usually placed near 26.44 or 26.74, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow CMRE-PB updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CMRE-PB stock?

Investing in Costamare Inc Perpetual Preferred Stock Series B (Marshall Isla involves considering the yearly range 24.90 - 26.96 and current price 26.44. Many compare 2.08% and 6.06% before placing orders at 26.44 or 26.74. Explore the CMRE-PB price chart live with daily changes.

What are Costamare Inc. stock highest prices?

The highest price of Costamare Inc. in the past year was 26.96. Within 24.90 - 26.96, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.61 helps spot resistance levels. Track Costamare Inc Perpetual Preferred Stock Series B (Marshall Isla performance using the live chart.

What are Costamare Inc. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Costamare Inc. (CMRE-PB) over the year was 24.90. Comparing it with the current 26.44 and 24.90 - 26.96 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CMRE-PB moves on the chart live for more details.

When did CMRE-PB stock split?

Costamare Inc Perpetual Preferred Stock Series B (Marshall Isla has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.61, and 6.06% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
26.44 26.44
년간 변동
24.90 26.96
이전 종가
26.61
시가
26.44
Bid
26.44
Ask
26.74
저가
26.44
고가
26.44
볼륨
1
일일 변동
-0.64%
월 변동
2.08%
6개월 변동
6.06%
년간 변동율
6.06%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4