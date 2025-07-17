- Genel bakış
CIBR: First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF
CIBR fiyatı bugün -0.13% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 75.40 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 76.24 aralığında işlem gördü.
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
CIBR haberleri
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is CIBR stock price today?
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock is priced at 76.01 today. It trades within -0.13%, yesterday's close was 76.11, and trading volume reached 1163. The live price chart of CIBR shows these updates.
Does First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF is currently valued at 76.01. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 28.33% and USD. View the chart live to track CIBR movements.
How to buy CIBR stock?
You can buy First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF shares at the current price of 76.01. Orders are usually placed near 76.01 or 76.31, while 1163 and -0.20% show market activity. Follow CIBR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CIBR stock?
Investing in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF involves considering the yearly range 55.02 - 77.14 and current price 76.01. Many compare 5.42% and 20.92% before placing orders at 76.01 or 76.31. Explore the CIBR price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the past year was 77.14. Within 55.02 - 77.14, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 76.11 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) over the year was 55.02. Comparing it with the current 76.01 and 55.02 - 77.14 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CIBR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CIBR stock split?
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 76.11, and 28.33% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 76.11
- Açılış
- 76.16
- Satış
- 76.01
- Alış
- 76.31
- Düşük
- 75.40
- Yüksek
- 76.24
- Hacim
- 1.163 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.13%
- Aylık değişim
- 5.42%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 20.92%
- Yıllık değişim
- 28.33%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8