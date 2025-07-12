Currencies / CIBR
CIBR: First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF
75.44 USD 0.27 (0.36%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CIBR exchange rate has changed by -0.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 75.15 and at a high of 75.84.
Follow First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CIBR News
Daily Range
75.15 75.84
Year Range
55.02 76.36
- Previous Close
- 75.71
- Open
- 75.79
- Bid
- 75.44
- Ask
- 75.74
- Low
- 75.15
- High
- 75.84
- Volume
- 1.682 K
- Daily Change
- -0.36%
- Month Change
- 4.63%
- 6 Months Change
- 20.01%
- Year Change
- 27.37%
