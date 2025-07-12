QuotesSections
CIBR: First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF

75.44 USD 0.27 (0.36%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CIBR exchange rate has changed by -0.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 75.15 and at a high of 75.84.

Follow First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
75.15 75.84
Year Range
55.02 76.36
Previous Close
75.71
Open
75.79
Bid
75.44
Ask
75.74
Low
75.15
High
75.84
Volume
1.682 K
Daily Change
-0.36%
Month Change
4.63%
6 Months Change
20.01%
Year Change
27.37%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev