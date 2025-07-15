- 개요
CIBR: First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF
CIBR 환율이 오늘 0.40%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 75.91이고 고가는 76.45이었습니다.
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CIBR News
자주 묻는 질문
What is CIBR stock price today?
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock is priced at 76.11 today. It trades within 0.40%, yesterday's close was 75.81, and trading volume reached 1408. The live price chart of CIBR shows these updates.
Does First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF is currently valued at 76.11. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 28.50% and USD. View the chart live to track CIBR movements.
How to buy CIBR stock?
You can buy First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF shares at the current price of 76.11. Orders are usually placed near 76.11 or 76.41, while 1408 and -0.30% show market activity. Follow CIBR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CIBR stock?
Investing in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF involves considering the yearly range 55.02 - 77.14 and current price 76.11. Many compare 5.56% and 21.08% before placing orders at 76.11 or 76.41. Explore the CIBR price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the past year was 77.14. Within 55.02 - 77.14, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 75.81 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) over the year was 55.02. Comparing it with the current 76.11 and 55.02 - 77.14 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CIBR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CIBR stock split?
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 75.81, and 28.50% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 75.81
- 시가
- 76.34
- Bid
- 76.11
- Ask
- 76.41
- 저가
- 75.91
- 고가
- 76.45
- 볼륨
- 1.408 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.40%
- 월 변동
- 5.56%
- 6개월 변동
- 21.08%
- 년간 변동율
- 28.50%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8