- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
CHGX: AXS Change Finance ESG ETF
CHGX fiyatı bugün 0.22% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 27.15 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 27.30 aralığında işlem gördü.
AXS Change Finance ESG ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CHGX haberleri
- The U.S. Exceptionalism Mall Map: 'You Are Here'
- Monitoring Factor Risk Cycles Is A Valuable Tool For Portfolio Design And Analysis
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
- The Eternal Debate Over Valuations
- Myth-Busting The S&P 500 Index In 3 Charts
- Multi-Asset Income Midyear Outlook: Income And Resilience Among The Bumps
- Your Index Matters: Using The Right Building Blocks For Your U.S. Equity Portfolio
- How Much Does Income Matter For Total Return? It Depends On The Asset
- Q2 2025 Equity Market Outlook
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is CHGX stock price today?
AXS Change Finance ESG ETF stock is priced at 27.29 today. It trades within 0.22%, yesterday's close was 27.23, and trading volume reached 29. The live price chart of CHGX shows these updates.
Does AXS Change Finance ESG ETF stock pay dividends?
AXS Change Finance ESG ETF is currently valued at 27.29. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -28.50% and USD. View the chart live to track CHGX movements.
How to buy CHGX stock?
You can buy AXS Change Finance ESG ETF shares at the current price of 27.29. Orders are usually placed near 27.29 or 27.59, while 29 and 0.22% show market activity. Follow CHGX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CHGX stock?
Investing in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.57 - 40.48 and current price 27.29. Many compare 3.25% and -26.10% before placing orders at 27.29 or 27.59. Explore the CHGX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Change Finance U.S. Large Cap Fossil Fuel Free ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Change Finance U.S. Large Cap Fossil Fuel Free ETF in the past year was 40.48. Within 20.57 - 40.48, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.23 helps spot resistance levels. Track AXS Change Finance ESG ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Change Finance U.S. Large Cap Fossil Fuel Free ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Change Finance U.S. Large Cap Fossil Fuel Free ETF (CHGX) over the year was 20.57. Comparing it with the current 27.29 and 20.57 - 40.48 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CHGX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CHGX stock split?
AXS Change Finance ESG ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.23, and -28.50% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 27.23
- Açılış
- 27.23
- Satış
- 27.29
- Alış
- 27.59
- Düşük
- 27.15
- Yüksek
- 27.30
- Hacim
- 29
- Günlük değişim
- 0.22%
- Aylık değişim
- 3.25%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -26.10%
- Yıllık değişim
- -28.50%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8