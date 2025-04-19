- 개요
CHGX: AXS Change Finance ESG ETF
CHGX 환율이 오늘 0.18%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 27.22이고 고가는 27.29이었습니다.
AXS Change Finance ESG ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is CHGX stock price today?
AXS Change Finance ESG ETF stock is priced at 27.23 today. It trades within 0.18%, yesterday's close was 27.18, and trading volume reached 23. The live price chart of CHGX shows these updates.
Does AXS Change Finance ESG ETF stock pay dividends?
AXS Change Finance ESG ETF is currently valued at 27.23. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -28.66% and USD. View the chart live to track CHGX movements.
How to buy CHGX stock?
You can buy AXS Change Finance ESG ETF shares at the current price of 27.23. Orders are usually placed near 27.23 or 27.53, while 23 and -0.22% show market activity. Follow CHGX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CHGX stock?
Investing in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.57 - 40.48 and current price 27.23. Many compare 3.03% and -26.27% before placing orders at 27.23 or 27.53. Explore the CHGX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Change Finance U.S. Large Cap Fossil Fuel Free ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Change Finance U.S. Large Cap Fossil Fuel Free ETF in the past year was 40.48. Within 20.57 - 40.48, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.18 helps spot resistance levels. Track AXS Change Finance ESG ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Change Finance U.S. Large Cap Fossil Fuel Free ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Change Finance U.S. Large Cap Fossil Fuel Free ETF (CHGX) over the year was 20.57. Comparing it with the current 27.23 and 20.57 - 40.48 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CHGX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CHGX stock split?
AXS Change Finance ESG ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.18, and -28.66% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 27.18
- 시가
- 27.29
- Bid
- 27.23
- Ask
- 27.53
- 저가
- 27.22
- 고가
- 27.29
- 볼륨
- 23
- 일일 변동
- 0.18%
- 월 변동
- 3.03%
- 6개월 변동
- -26.27%
- 년간 변동율
- -28.66%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8