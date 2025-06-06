Dövizler / CHDN
CHDN: Churchill Downs Incorporated
95.30 USD 1.09 (1.13%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
CHDN fiyatı bugün -1.13% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 94.87 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 97.94 aralığında işlem gördü.
Churchill Downs Incorporated hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
94.87 97.94
Yıllık aralık
85.61 150.22
- Önceki kapanış
- 96.39
- Açılış
- 96.95
- Satış
- 95.30
- Alış
- 95.60
- Düşük
- 94.87
- Yüksek
- 97.94
- Hacim
- 1.769 K
- Günlük değişim
- -1.13%
- Aylık değişim
- -7.55%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -13.95%
- Yıllık değişim
- -29.62%
21 Eylül, Pazar