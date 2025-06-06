FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / CHDN
CHDN: Churchill Downs Incorporated

95.30 USD 1.09 (1.13%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

CHDN fiyatı bugün -1.13% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 94.87 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 97.94 aralığında işlem gördü.

Günlük aralık
94.87 97.94
Yıllık aralık
85.61 150.22
Önceki kapanış
96.39
Açılış
96.95
Satış
95.30
Alış
95.60
Düşük
94.87
Yüksek
97.94
Hacim
1.769 K
Günlük değişim
-1.13%
Aylık değişim
-7.55%
6 aylık değişim
-13.95%
Yıllık değişim
-29.62%
21 Eylül, Pazar