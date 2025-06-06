Devises / CHDN
CHDN: Churchill Downs Incorporated
95.30 USD 1.09 (1.13%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de CHDN a changé de -1.13% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 94.87 et à un maximum de 97.94.
Suivez la dynamique Churchill Downs Incorporated. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
CHDN Nouvelles
- La notation de l’action Churchill Downs réitérée à Surperformance du marché par JMP
- Churchill Downs stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- Churchill Downs: Excellent Capital Allocation, With Shares Repurchased At The Right Time
- Baird Mid Cap Growth Equity Q2 2025 Commentary
- Columbia Acorn Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:ACRNX)
- The London Company Mid Cap Vs. RMC Q2 2025 Commentary
- Churchill Downs stock beats on EBITDA, JMP reiterates $138 target
- Churchill Downs (CHDN) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Churchill Downs exceeds Q2 expectations with record revenue
- Churchill Downs approves new $500 million share repurchase program
- Churchill Downs stock price target raised to $136 by Mizuho
- Insights Into Churchill Downs (CHDN) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
- Churchill Downs stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- Boyd Gaming (BYD) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Churchill Downs stock rises as Stifel reiterates Buy rating on casino acquisition
- Churchill Downs (CHDN) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Churchill Downs stock price target raised to $133 by Stifel ahead of Q2 results
- NYLI MacKay Short Duration High Income Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Churchill Downs stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- Flutter Entertainment stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- NYLI MacKay High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Churchill Downs stock rating initiated at overweight by JPMorgan
- Churchill Downs Incorporated 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call Invitation
- Churchill Downs Stock: Strong Buy By Margin Expansion Capital Discipline (NASDAQ:CHDN)
Range quotidien
94.87 97.94
Range Annuel
85.61 150.22
- Clôture Précédente
- 96.39
- Ouverture
- 96.95
- Bid
- 95.30
- Ask
- 95.60
- Plus Bas
- 94.87
- Plus Haut
- 97.94
- Volume
- 1.769 K
- Changement quotidien
- -1.13%
- Changement Mensuel
- -7.55%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -13.95%
- Changement Annuel
- -29.62%
20 septembre, samedi